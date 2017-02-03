Canada Stocks-TSX rises as heavyweight financial shares climb
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight financial and energy shares as oil rose and investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls. Gains for financials came as the possibility of simpler U.S. bank regulations drove up U.S. bank stocks.
