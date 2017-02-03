Canada Stocks-TSX rises as heavyweigh...

Canada Stocks-TSX rises as heavyweight financial shares climb

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight financial and energy shares as oil rose and investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls. Gains for financials came as the possibility of simpler U.S. bank regulations drove up U.S. bank stocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... 1 hr littleoleladyfrom... 1
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... Jan 30 tex 1
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Jan 27 Le Jimbo 24
News Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ... Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 3
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan 18 Cujo 26
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec '16 Patriotic One 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,560,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC