Canada Stocks-TSX posts record high as oil prices climb

TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to an all-time high on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while a surge in domestic jobs suggested the country's economy was picking up. At 10:40 a.m. ET , the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 87.25 points, or 0.56 percent, to 15,704.55, having breached its 15,685.13 peak from September 2014.

