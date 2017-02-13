Canada Stocks-TSX posts fresh record high as financials climb
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh all-time peak as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups. Wall Street's three main indexes also reached record intraday highs as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade after a brief lull.
