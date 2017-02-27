Canada Stocks-TSX flat as banks weigh, gold miners gain
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices. Valuations in Canada's financial services sector have risen steadily since early 2016 and particularly since the U.S. election in November on expectations of softer financial regulation, lower tax rates and higher interest rates.
