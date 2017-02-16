Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Feb 15 BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS and Standard Chartered are among banks scrambling to win advisory roles in a potential merger involving Vodafone in India, sources said, as they chase a rare big deals-related payday in the country. Britain's Vodafone Group said last month it was in talks to merge its Indian subsidiary with Idea Cellular in an all-share deal.
