Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger

HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Feb 15 BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS and Standard Chartered are among banks scrambling to win advisory roles in a potential merger involving Vodafone in India, sources said, as they chase a rare big deals-related payday in the country. Britain's Vodafone Group said last month it was in talks to merge its Indian subsidiary with Idea Cellular in an all-share deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.