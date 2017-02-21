Azerbaijan to let foreign financial o...

Azerbaijan to let foreign financial organizations issue manat bonds

15 hrs ago

Azerbaijan's Financial Market Supervisory Authority is holding talks with international financial institutions for foreign financial institutions to release bonds in Azerbaijani manats, Angela Prigozhina, the World Bank senior financial sector specialist, told Trend. European banks and international financial corporations can provide Azerbaijan with loans in national currency only through hedging of currency risks through the Currency Exchange Fund , according to her.

