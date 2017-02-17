Asian stocks steady, euro pressured by French election worries

A man walks past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average , the Dow Jones average and the stock averages of other countries' outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. Asian stocks held near 1-1/2-year highs in subdued early trade on Tuesday as a holiday in the United States left investors with few catalysts, while the euro nursed overnight losses as lingering concerns about the looming French election rattled its bonds.

