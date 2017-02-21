Asian stocks seen weak on US cues; bonds eyed
Asian stocks look set to edge lower for a second day on Monday as weak cues from U.S. share markets and declining European government bond yields on political worries push investors to take profits after a recent rally. Men walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 18, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC