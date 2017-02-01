Asian stocks sag after Wall Street en...

Asian stocks sag after Wall Street ends little changed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

People are reflected on an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Asian markets wavered and the dollar lost some steam Thursday after the Fed kept its key lending rate on hold as expected at its latest policy meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... Jan 30 tex 1
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Jan 27 Le Jimbo 24
News Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ... Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 3
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan 18 Cujo 26
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec '16 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC