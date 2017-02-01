Asian stocks sag after Wall Street ends little changed
People are reflected on an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Asian markets wavered and the dollar lost some steam Thursday after the Fed kept its key lending rate on hold as expected at its latest policy meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC