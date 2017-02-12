Asian stock markets gain after Wall Street hits record high
Asian stock markets have risen after major Wall Street indexes ended last week at record highs and a summit between President Donald Trump and Japan's prime minister appeared to sooth tensions over trade and currency policies. Benchmarks in Japan, China, Australia and South Korea all advanced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC