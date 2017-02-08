Asian shares advance, Japan slips as Abe-Trump meeting looms
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the Nasdaq composite set a new record for the second day in a row. Japan's benchmark fell back as the dollar held steady ahead of meetings between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump.
