Asian markets lower as investors look to Trump speech
Asian stock markets were lower Monday as investors looked ahead to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress this week for details of promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending. KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.7 percent to 19,152.27 and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,244.71.
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|3
