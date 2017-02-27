Asia stocks advance ahead of Trump speech, China congress
Asian stocks were mostly higher Tuesday after another strong finish on Wall Street as investors awaited a speech by President Donald Trump to the U.S. Congress. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.6 percent to 19,214.68 and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 percent to 2,092.57.
