Apple is now one of Warren Buffett's top stocks

Buffett told CNBC Monday morning that Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate that he runs, now owns about 133 million shares of Apple -- worth more than $17 billion at current prices. That makes Apple Berkshire's third largest holding, trailing only Kraft Heinz -- which recently pulled the plug on a more than $140 billion offer to buy European food conglomerate Unilever -- and scandal-ridden bank Wells Fargo.

