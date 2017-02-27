Apple is now one of Warren Buffett's top stocks
Buffett told CNBC Monday morning that Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate that he runs, now owns about 133 million shares of Apple -- worth more than $17 billion at current prices. That makes Apple Berkshire's third largest holding, trailing only Kraft Heinz -- which recently pulled the plug on a more than $140 billion offer to buy European food conglomerate Unilever -- and scandal-ridden bank Wells Fargo.
