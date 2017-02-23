And they called it the streak: Dow up...

And they called it the streak: Dow up for 10th straight day, 21K in reach

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

And they called it the streak: Dow up for 10th straight day, 21K in reach The blue chips gained 0.2% to climb to a another, new all-time high. Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://usat.ly/2lyKqMb This is what you need to know before the market opens: The Dow Jones closed Wednesday at 20,775, notching its ninth straight day with a record finish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market Tue Real World 7
News COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit... Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... Jan 30 tex 1
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Jan 27 Le Jimbo 24
News Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ... Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 3
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan '17 Cujo 21
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC