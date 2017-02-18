3 Stocks We Like More Than Kinder Morgan Inc.
Travis Hoium : Kinder Morgan is supposed to be a cash-flow machine for investors, acting as a toll collector on thousands of miles of oil and gas pipelines. At the end of the day, the company should be judged by its cash flow and dividend -- which is no longer a great value at a 2.2% dividend yield.
