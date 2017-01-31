Weak quarterly reports push stocks lower for a second day
U.S. stocks are falling Tuesday morning following weak fourth-quarter results from companies including UPS and Under Armour. Investors moved money into bonds and stocks that pay large dividends, like utilities.
