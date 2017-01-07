Wages push stocks up
So close! The Dow Jones industrial average missed the 20,000 mark by a fraction of a point Friday as U.S. stock indexes rose after the government said wages jumped in December. Two other major indexes set records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Fri
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|sixty six 6 man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC