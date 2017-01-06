US stocks dip as December hiring report fails to inspire
U.S. stocks are dipping Friday morning after a solid but unspectacular hiring report for December. While employers kept hiring and hourly pay jumped, it wasn't enough to allay investors' concerns about slow economic growth.
