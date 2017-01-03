US Stocks Close Mostly Lower as Oil Prices Drop
U.S. stocks and oil prices were mostly lower on Monday as the Dow fell further below a 20,000 milestone, but the Nasdaq reached a new record high. The Nasdaq gained 10.76 to close at 5,531.82, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,268.90, down 8.08 from its open.
