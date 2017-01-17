US stock indexes still treading water; bond yields climb
Railroad stocks chugged higher in early trading Thursday, but drops for utilities and other companies that pay big dividends meant U.S. stock indexes were treading water once again. Treasury yields continued their march higher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Wed
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC