US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil slides

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Friday as investors sized up earnings from American Airlines, Starbucks, Microsoft and other big companies. Bond yields fell after the government reported that the economy lost momentum in the last three months of 2016.

