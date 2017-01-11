US stock indexes edge higher in early...

US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rising

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The major U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the start of corporate earnings reports later this week. Energy stocks led the gainers as crude oil prices headed higher, while phone and real estate stocks lagged the most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... 2 hr Kizzes7641 2
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec 30 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec '16 GLORIA11 4
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC