US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rises
Materials companies led U.S. stock indexes slightly higher in early trading Tuesday as investors sized up the latest round of company earnings news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC