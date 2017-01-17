US stock indexes dip, along with bond yields and dollar

Losses for financial and health care stocks pulled U.S. indexes modestly lower in Tuesday morning trading and put the Dow Jones industrial average at risk for its third straight loss. KEEPING SCORE: The Dow was down 22 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 19,863 as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, after paring earlier losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.