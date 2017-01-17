US stock indexes dip, along with bond yields and dollar
Losses for financial and health care stocks pulled U.S. indexes modestly lower in Tuesday morning trading and put the Dow Jones industrial average at risk for its third straight loss. KEEPING SCORE: The Dow was down 22 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 19,863 as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, after paring earlier losses.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 14
|Retribution
|23
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
