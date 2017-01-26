UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK.

