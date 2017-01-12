UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

Read more: Reuters

Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals.

