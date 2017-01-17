UPDATE 1-Petrobras closes $4 billion bond issuance

Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras on Tuesday closed a $4 billion issuance of 5 and 10-year notes in international markets as part of the debt-laden company's efforts to term out upcoming maturities, it said in a statement. The order book was five and four times oversubscribed in the 5 year and 10-year tranche, respectively, with 592 investors from the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America participating, it said.

