UPDATE 1-Petrobras closes $4 billion bond issuance
Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras on Tuesday closed a $4 billion issuance of 5 and 10-year notes in international markets as part of the debt-laden company's efforts to term out upcoming maturities, it said in a statement. The order book was five and four times oversubscribed in the 5 year and 10-year tranche, respectively, with 592 investors from the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America participating, it said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|15 min
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|25
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC