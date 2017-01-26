UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields leap, stoc...

UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields leap, stocks tumble after no progress in bailout talks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 27 Greek 10-year bond yields shot up and stocks tumbled on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers acknowledged Athens' fiscal progress but failed to break an impasse with the IMF over future bailout targets. Athens and its European Union and IMF creditors are still at odds over the fiscal goals Greece can achieve after 2018, when its third rescue programme ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Fri Le Jimbo 24
News Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ... Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 3
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan 18 Cujo 26
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec 30 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec '16 St Rick Saintpornum 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,602 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC