UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields leap, stocks tumble after no progress in bailout talks
Jan 27 Greek 10-year bond yields shot up and stocks tumbled on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers acknowledged Athens' fiscal progress but failed to break an impasse with the IMF over future bailout targets. Athens and its European Union and IMF creditors are still at odds over the fiscal goals Greece can achieve after 2018, when its third rescue programme ends.
