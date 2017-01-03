U.S. stocks rise as auto makers and retailers trade higher
U.S. stocks are rising Wednesday morning and some of the largest gains are going to consumer-focused companies. Auto makers General Motors and Ford are jumping as car companies start to report their December sales, and vehicle suppliers are also trading higher.
