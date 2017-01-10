U.S. stocks mixed, Dow stays over 20,000
U.S. stock indexes were drifting between small gains and losses in afternoon trading Thursday as investors sized up the latest company earnings news. Phone companies and technology stocks were among the biggest decliners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|2 min
|Retribution
|20
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC