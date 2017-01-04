U.K. Stock Market Hits Record as Manu...

U.K. Stock Market Hits Record as Manufacturers Win Business

11 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Britain's main stock index struck a record high Tuesday as a survey showed manufacturers gaining business from the slide in the value of the pound since the country's decision in June to leave the European Union. In early-afternoon trading, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 7,182.

