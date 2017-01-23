TSX surges on news

North American stock markets surged Tuesday as investors cheered on news that U.S. President Donald Trump has revived plans to build the Keystone XL pipeline, which would transport oil from Canada to the U.S. In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 130.56 points to 15,610.69, pushed higher by sharp gains in energy and metal stocks. Trump signed an executive order inviting Calgary pipeline-maker TransCanada Corp. to resubmit an application for a permit to construct the proposed 1,900-kilometre pipeline that will carry crude from Alberta to Nebraska.

