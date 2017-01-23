TSX surges on news
North American stock markets surged Tuesday as investors cheered on news that U.S. President Donald Trump has revived plans to build the Keystone XL pipeline, which would transport oil from Canada to the U.S. In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 130.56 points to 15,610.69, pushed higher by sharp gains in energy and metal stocks. Trump signed an executive order inviting Calgary pipeline-maker TransCanada Corp. to resubmit an application for a permit to construct the proposed 1,900-kilometre pipeline that will carry crude from Alberta to Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|14 min
|Make Miltary Grea...
|1
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC