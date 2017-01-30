Trump travel ban hits tech and travel...

Trump travel ban hits tech and travel stocks

Read more: The Daily News-Record

U.S. stocks are falling Monday morning, following global stock indexes lower, as energy and technology companies take sharp losses. Airlines skidded after President Donald Trump ordered impose a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, which lead to protests and disruption at airports.

