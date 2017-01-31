TREASURIES-Bonds gain as Trump talks down the dollar
In comments targeted to the pharmaceutical industry, Trump said currency devaluation by other countries had increased drugmakers' outsourcing their production and called on the companies to make more of their products in the United States. The remarks came after Trump's new National Trade Council head Peter Navarro suggested that Germany was benefiting from a "grossly undervalued" exchange rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Mon
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec '16
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC