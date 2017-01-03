Toronto stock index closes in the red...

Toronto stock index closes in the red as U.S. indexes climb to new record highs

Canada's main stock index finished in the red Friday, with most segments lower, a day after coming close to setting an all-time high. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.53 points at 15,496.05, with gold and materials stocks leading the fairly broad-based decline.

