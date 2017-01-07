Top Oil Stocks to Buy in 2017
Between OPEC's recent plans to decrease output by up to 1.2 million barrels per day, another nearly half-million barrels that some non-OPEC oil countries are set to cut, and a million-barrel drop in North American daily production since the peak in 2015, oil prices look poised to surge at some point in the next year or so. After all, global oil and refined product stocks won't last forever, and while oil output has steadily fallen, consumption has increased.
