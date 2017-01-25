To buy or not to buy?: Specialist Meric Greenbaum,

To buy -- or not to buy -- after Dow 20,000? What's next for stocks after Dow's latest milestone? Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2ksYMMz For the first time in its 120-year history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit the 20,000 barrier. Here's a look at other milestones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.