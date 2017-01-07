Thomas Lee: Wall Street's Most Outspoken Stock Bull Reverses, Now Top Bear

Wall Street's most vocal champion on U.S. stocks over the past two years is now its biggest bear. Thomas Lee, managing partner and co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors in New York, published a note today saying the S&P 500 Index will finish the year at 2,275, about 3 percent lower than the median of 18 strategists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.