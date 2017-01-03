The shortfall for defined benefit pen...

The shortfall for defined benefit pensions schemes jumped by 90 billion pounds last year

British businesses need to stump up an extra A 10 billion per year over the next decade to cover the pension deficits built up in the aftermath of the Brexit vote. The shortfall for defined benefit pensions schemes - which guarantees a retirement income linked to final salaries - jumped by A 90 billion last year to stand at A 560 billion by the end of 2016 amid a notable drop in British government bond yields and a cut to interest rates.

