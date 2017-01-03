The FTSE 100 closed higher by 0.17% t...

The FTSE 100 closed higher by 0.17% to reach 7,189.74 points

London's top flight index set another record on Wednesday, shrugging off pain from retail stocks and rising to its fifth consecutive all-time closing high. The FTSE 100 closed higher by 0.17% to reach 7,189.74 points, edging past the previous record close of 7,177.89 which was set on Tuesday.

