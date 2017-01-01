Surprisingly strong year for stocks The stock market brought surprises - and strong returns for investors in 2016. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://on.jsonl.in/2iUf6oP Within the first two weeks of the year, the S&P 500 index, which tracks the market's largest companies, lost 8% of its value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.