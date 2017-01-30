Stocks sink amid Trump-driven travel ban angst Trump travel ban leaves global markets uneasy Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jNwKv7 Wall Street began pricing in both political and policy downside risk for the first time in the Trump era, with the Dow suffering its biggest fall since October amid fallout stemming from the president's order to clamp down on immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries with Muslim-majority populations. In morning trading Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down as much as 223 points to 19,870.39, which at the time put the blue-chip stock index on track for its worst one-day swoon since Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.