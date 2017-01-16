Share market closes stronger

The Australian share market has closed stronger, boosted by mining heavyweights, but afternoon trading was flat as investors await the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Britain's post-European Union future and Chinese GDP figures. IG chief market strategist Chris Weston said the local bourse had recouped some of its losses from late last week but trading in the afternoon session had been in a very narrow range.

