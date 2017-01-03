Sensex ends 119 down after hitting 27000, IT stocks melt18 min ago
Mumbai, Jan 6 : Marked by day-long swings, the stock market came off its nearly two-month high by falling over 119 points to close at 26,759, stumped by IT worries following proposed visa curbs in the US. The NSE nifty too briefly retook the 8300 level before capitulating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|23 hr
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|sixty six 6 man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC