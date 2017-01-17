Sensex builds on gains, up 72 points in early trade
The benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 72 points in early trade on Tuesday, extending yesterday's rally on increased buying by domestic institutional investors encouraged by macro data and better earnings by some blue chips like TCS and Infosys. Besides, a mixed trend in Asian regions influenced sentiment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 14
|Retribution
|23
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC