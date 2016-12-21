Sensex begins 2017 on negative note, down 132 points6 min ago

Sensex begins 2017 on negative note, ...

Mumbai, Jan 2 : Stock markets opened on a subdued note on the first trading day of 2017, with the benchmark BSE Sensex falling over 132 points in early trade on profit-booking after recent gains. The 30-share index, which had gained 415.78 points in the previous two sessions, fell 132.37 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 26,494.09 in early trade today.

