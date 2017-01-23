SEC on Yahoo's Case for Breaches
Getting hit with hacks that hacks that affected more than a billion users may have only been the beginning of Yahoo's troubles. The company is now being investigated by the Securites and Exchange Commission over how it responded to the attacks.
