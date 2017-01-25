Royal Bank of Scotland takes US$3.8b hit over toxic bonds scandal
Taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland says it has set aside an additional US$3.8 billion to cover fines and litigation costs related to its sale of bonds backed by U.S. subprime mortgages before the global financial crisis. The decision pushes provisions for the sale of such securities to US$8.3 billion.
