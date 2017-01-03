Resurgent Asean Stocks May Weather An...

Resurgent Asean Stocks May Weather Any Trump-China Trade Spat

4 hrs ago

A rally in Southeast Asian stocks may persist even if a Trump-induced trade spat with China erupts, as strategists see the region offering shelter from any global fallout. After taking a dive as expectations for faster U.S. interest-rate hikes damped their appeal, Asean's emerging share markets have rebounded sharply in the past couple of weeks.

Chicago, IL

