Resurgent Asean Stocks May Weather Any Trump-China Trade Spat
A rally in Southeast Asian stocks may persist even if a Trump-induced trade spat with China erupts, as strategists see the region offering shelter from any global fallout. After taking a dive as expectations for faster U.S. interest-rate hikes damped their appeal, Asean's emerging share markets have rebounded sharply in the past couple of weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|sixty six 6 man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC